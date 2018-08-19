Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Northern Oil and Gas earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 49.0532199784866 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NOG stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 4,523,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,440. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.80.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.20 million.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

