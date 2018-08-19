Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $134.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $350.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.34.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

