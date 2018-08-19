Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce $3.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.43 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full year sales of $15.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.67 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.83 billion to $16.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 55.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.72.

In other Nordstrom news, insider James F. Nordstrom, Jr. sold 2,874 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $150,913.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,633,281.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $426,891.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,624 shares of company stock valued at $9,072,951 in the last three months. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $10,382,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 10.5% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 72,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 199.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,954,000 after purchasing an additional 629,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $24,713,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $6.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.18. 17,074,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,689. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.