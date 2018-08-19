Nordex (NDX1) PT Set at €9.30 by Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €9.30 ($10.57) price objective on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NDX1. Warburg Research set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.10 ($8.07) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Commerzbank set a €10.00 ($11.36) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.30) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Main First Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on Nordex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.42 ($9.57).

Get Nordex alerts:

ETR:NDX1 opened at €8.35 ($9.49) on Wednesday. Nordex has a 52 week low of €7.09 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €14.35 ($16.31).

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt wind turbines worldwide. The company also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.