Nord/LB Analysts Give Bayer (BAYN) a €82.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($93.18) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAYN. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €122.00 ($138.64) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €113.00 ($128.41).

BAYN opened at €78.40 ($89.09) on Thursday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($104.07) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($140.70).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

