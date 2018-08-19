Nomura Increases Nordstrom (JWN) Price Target to $59.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Nomura from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.72.

NYSE JWN opened at $59.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $59.25. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 55.75% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Nordstrom, Jr. sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $150,913.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,116 shares in the company, valued at $24,633,281.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $426,891.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,624 shares of company stock worth $9,072,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $147,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter worth $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

