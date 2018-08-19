Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,944 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 169.4% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,268 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.9% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 61,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.75.

NYSE FDX opened at $246.94 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $204.69 and a 12 month high of $274.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

