Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 7,725 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,187,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,101,627,000 after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 191.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,687,000 after purchasing an additional 638,038 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 2,526.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,776,000 after purchasing an additional 740,239 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 5.2% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,864,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $213,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,072 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $61,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,823 shares of company stock worth $4,342,578. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Sunday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Shares of RMD opened at $106.80 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.49 and a twelve month high of $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $623.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

