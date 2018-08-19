Nice (NICE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $124.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nice from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nice in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nice and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nice from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nice currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Shares of Nice stock opened at $110.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.76. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $73.65 and a fifty-two week high of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the first quarter worth about $10,171,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nice during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nice by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

