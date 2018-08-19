NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd Invests $5.09 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dreman Value Management L L C acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,447,000 after purchasing an additional 526,539 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,253,000 after purchasing an additional 389,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE PM opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.
PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.55.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.
