NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd Invests $5.09 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dreman Value Management L L C acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,447,000 after purchasing an additional 526,539 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,253,000 after purchasing an additional 389,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $85.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

