News Corp Class B (NWS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.76. News Corp Class B has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Thomson bought 72,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of News Corp Class B in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of News Corp Class B by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 103,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 20,659 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of News Corp Class B in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News Corp Class B in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of News Corp Class B by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 603,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

News Corp Class B Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

