Newpark Resources (NR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newpark Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Newpark Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

NR stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $955.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $236.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 702.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 151,329 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 766,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 53,233 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,102,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after buying an additional 185,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Newpark Resources by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

