New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,571 Shares of Marcus Corp (MCS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marcus were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 4,000 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $126,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 52,122 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $1,984,805.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,590,153 over the last ninety days. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCS opened at $38.25 on Friday. Marcus Corp has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Marcus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.52 million. equities analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marcus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “$33.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

