New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.83 Million Position in Regis Co. (RGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Regis were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Regis by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regis during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regis during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Regis during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Regis during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regis stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Regis Co. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $805.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Regis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

