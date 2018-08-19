NetScout Systems (NTCT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on NetScout Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NTCT stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $205.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.47 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,087.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 581,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 45,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 385,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 70,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,603,000.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

