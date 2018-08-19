Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Shares Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 978 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,581,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,394 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total value of $238,539.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,312.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $40,100,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 434,727 shares of company stock worth $159,153,534 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $316.78 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.23 and a 1-year high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.61 billion, a PE ratio of 253.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “$375.13” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Netflix from $270.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Netflix from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.99.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

