NetApp (NTAP) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NetApp to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. DA Davidson set a $83.00 price target on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of NetApp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.37.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.60.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The data storage provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 33.87%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 30,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,042,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,564,873.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,956.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,983 shares of company stock valued at $18,022,186 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 488.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,537,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $218,239,000 after buying an additional 2,936,713 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6,367.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,773,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,730,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 270.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,332,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $183,205,000 after buying an additional 1,702,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8,411.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,696,205 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,203,000 after buying an additional 1,676,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,089,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.