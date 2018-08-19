Nectar Price Reaches $0.31 on Top Exchanges (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Nectar has a total market cap of $25.62 million and $9,923.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar token can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00004766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nectar has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00043812 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00251862 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002092 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00063568 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 tokens. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

