Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NAP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.15

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NAP) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a market cap of $71.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners (NYSE:NAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.98 million. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Midstream Partners LP will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. Navios Maritime Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NAP)

Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. owns, operates, and acquires crude oil tankers, refined petroleum product tankers, chemical tankers, and liquefied petroleum gas tankers. The company provides seaborne shipping services through its vessels under long-term employment contracts to international oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators.

