National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Holdings Trimmed by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 179,476 shares during the period. National-Oilwell Varco comprises about 4.9% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned approximately 0.09% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Order of Foresters grew its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 19.7% during the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 7,281 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 113,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 5.9% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 26,389 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 43,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 180.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Chairman Clay C. Williams sold 465,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $22,283,707.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 811,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $220,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,759.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 579,599 shares of company stock valued at $27,348,405 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $43.84 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 0.87.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is -47.62%.

NOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems and components used in oil and gas drilling and production; and provides oilfield services to the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

