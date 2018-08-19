National Fuel Gas (NFG) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.12

News articles about National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. National Fuel Gas earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.3931417205496 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

In other news, insider Ronald C. Kraemer sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $169,405.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,665.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $244,800.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,518,756.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. The company operates in five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil reserves in California in the Appalachian region of the United States.

