Nabors Industries (NBR) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nabors Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.4848090911464 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $5.99 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.15). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $761.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Nabors Industries’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.72%.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

