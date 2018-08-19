Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,430 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.93% of Mueller Water Products worth $17,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 232,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 84,286 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,016,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.7% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 95.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,366 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $12.99.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.01 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.24%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

MWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.44.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

