MSG Networks (MSGN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.93% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSG Networks’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MSG Networks from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

MSG Networks stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. MSG Networks has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

