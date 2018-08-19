M&R Capital Management Inc. Takes $4.58 Million Position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. owned 5.04% of U.S. Global Jets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JETS opened at $31.16 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

