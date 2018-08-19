M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $437,000 Stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 88.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,642 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,360,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 525,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 225,938 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 830,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,215,000 after purchasing an additional 42,048 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 203,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,235,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,379,000 after purchasing an additional 634,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $59.29 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.6366 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

