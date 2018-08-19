Mplx (MPLX) and TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) Head to Head Contrast

Mplx (NYSE: TLP) and TransMontaigne Partners (NYSE:TLP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Mplx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of TransMontaigne Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of TransMontaigne Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mplx and TransMontaigne Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mplx $3.87 billion 7.66 $794.00 million $1.06 35.21 TransMontaigne Partners $183.27 million 3.39 $48.49 million $2.20 17.40

Mplx has higher revenue and earnings than TransMontaigne Partners. TransMontaigne Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mplx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mplx and TransMontaigne Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mplx 0 1 11 0 2.92 TransMontaigne Partners 0 3 1 0 2.25

Mplx presently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.20%. TransMontaigne Partners has a consensus target price of $44.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.63%. Given TransMontaigne Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransMontaigne Partners is more favorable than Mplx.

Profitability

This table compares Mplx and TransMontaigne Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mplx 24.22% 14.43% 6.04% TransMontaigne Partners 19.14% 10.81% 4.31%

Dividends

Mplx pays an annual dividend of $2.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. TransMontaigne Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Mplx pays out 236.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TransMontaigne Partners pays out 144.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mplx has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and TransMontaigne Partners has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. TransMontaigne Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mplx has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMontaigne Partners has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mplx beats TransMontaigne Partners on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. MPLX LP also engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. As of December 31, 2017, its assets included 1,613 miles and 2,360 miles of owned or leased and operated crude oil and product pipelines; partial ownership in 2,194 miles and 1,917 miles of crude oil and products pipelines; and a barge dock facility with approximately 78 thousand barrels per day (mbpd) of crude oil throughput capacity; crude oil and product storage facilities with approximately 18,642 thousands of barrels (mbbls) of available storage capacity. The company's assets also comprised 9 butane and propane storage caverns with approximately 2,755 mbbls of NGL storage capacity; 59 light products terminal facilities, 1 leased terminal, and partial ownership in 2 terminals, with a combined total shell capacity of approximately 23.8 million barrels; 18 tow boats and 232 barges; and gathering and processing infrastructure, with approximately 5.9 one billion cubic feet of natural gas per day (bcf/d) of gathering capacity, 8.0 bcf/d of natural gas processing capacity, and approximately 610 mbpd of fractionation capacity. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. MPLX LP was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio.

About TransMontaigne Partners

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company operates through Gulf Coast terminals, Midwest terminals and pipeline system, Brownsville terminals, River terminals, Southeast terminals, and West Coast terminals segments. It offers its services for companies engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products. The company operates 8 refined product terminals in Florida with approximately 7.0 million barrels of aggregate active storage capacity; a 67 mile interstate refined products pipeline; 2 refined product terminals with approximately 5 million barrels of active storage capacity; and 5.4 million barrels of aggregate storage capacity. It operates 1 crude oil terminal in Cushing with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 1.0 million barrels; 1 refined product terminal located in Oklahoma City with aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 0.2 million barrels; 1 refined product terminal located in Brownsville with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 0.9 million barrels; and a 16 mile LPG pipeline from its Brownsville facility to the U.S. border. In addition, the company operates a 174 mile bi-directional refined products; 7.1 million barrel terminal facility on Houston Ship Channel; 12 refined product terminals with approximately 2.7 million barrels of aggregate active storage capacity, as well as operates a dock facility; 22 refined product terminals located along Colonial and Plantation pipelines with an aggregate active storage capacity of approximately 11.9 million barrels; and 2 refined product terminals with active storage capacity of approximately 5.0 million barrels. TransMontaigne Partners L.P. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

