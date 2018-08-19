Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Director Sells $83,462.50 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director William M. Lyons sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $83,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,062.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MORN opened at $137.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.54 and a 1-year high of $140.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 456.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 747,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,910,000 after purchasing an additional 613,534 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,770,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,632,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 964,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,136,000 after purchasing an additional 83,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,065,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

