Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $273.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NVIDIA to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.58.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $244.82 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $157.37 and a 1 year high of $269.20. The firm has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $3,707,397.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,611,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 44,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $11,225,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,750,909.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,632 shares of company stock valued at $67,615,033. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 146.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 111.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $127,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.