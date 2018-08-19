Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday. They currently have a $273.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded NVIDIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NVIDIA to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.58.
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $244.82 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $157.37 and a 1 year high of $269.20. The firm has a market cap of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 8.54.
In other news, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $3,707,397.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,611,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 44,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $11,225,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,750,909.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,632 shares of company stock valued at $67,615,033. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 146.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 111.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $127,000. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.
