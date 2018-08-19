Morgan Stanley Raises Veeva Systems (VEEV) Price Target to $91.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VEEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.08.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $84.72 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $52.17 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.09, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $195.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $4,087,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $27,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,188 shares of company stock worth $15,141,983 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 70,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 189,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 59,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

