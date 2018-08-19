Morgan Stanley Boosts Horizon Pharma (HZNP) Price Target to $24.00

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HZNP. ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Horizon Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Horizon Pharma has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Horizon Pharma had a negative net margin of 28.02% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $302.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 15,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $271,312.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 17,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $288,868.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,999. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Pharma by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

