Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 6,771 Shares of BP plc (BP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,548 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 70.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in BP by 26.8% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 9,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in BP by 9.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 92,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BP by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised BP from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded BP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

BP stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. BP plc has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $75.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.25 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

