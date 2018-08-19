Monotype Imaging (TYPE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TYPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Monotype Imaging from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monotype Imaging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Monotype Imaging alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TYPE opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $890.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. Monotype Imaging has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $26.75.

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $60.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Monotype Imaging had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Monotype Imaging will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Monotype Imaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.79%.

In other Monotype Imaging news, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 29,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $641,234.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven R. Martin sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,234. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,847 shares of company stock worth $1,270,584 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,839 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Monotype Imaging by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monotype Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Monotype Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monotype Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.