Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas Sells 10,737 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 10,737 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $1,514,131.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 389,218 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,522.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, Maurice Sciammas sold 3,564 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total value of $482,743.80.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Maurice Sciammas sold 6,900 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $906,522.00.

On Friday, May 18th, Maurice Sciammas sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $387,690.00.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $140.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $142.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $139.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 15.51%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

