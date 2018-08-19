Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MBT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. VTB Capital raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

MBT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. 2,305,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,428. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,820,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,794,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,417 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 937,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 754,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,915,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 719,178 shares in the last quarter.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

