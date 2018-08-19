Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MBT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. VTB Capital raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.
MBT traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. 2,305,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,428. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,820,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $183,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,794,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,417 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,725,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 413.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 937,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 754,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 1,915,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 719,178 shares in the last quarter.
Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile
Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.
