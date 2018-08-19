MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR (MTLHY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th.

MTLHY stock opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. MITSUBISHI Chem/ADR has a 12 month low of $40.33 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation engages in the performance products, industrial materials, and health care businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Electronics Applications, Designed Materials, Health Care, Chemicals, and Polymers. The company offers thermoplastic elastomer, phenol and polycarbonate, bio-based engineering plastic, and polybutylene terephthalate products; acrylic and epoxy resins, sugar esters, and resin additives; optical clear adhesive sheets and films, optical polyvinyl alcohol films, color resists, and precision cleaning products; food packaging and acrylic, and sanitary films, as well as moisture-proof polyvinyl chloride sheets for tablet and capsule packaging; and artificial light-type plant growing systems, and fiber reinforced plastic and stainless steel panel water tanks, as well as water treatment components, equipment, and facilities.

