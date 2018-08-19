Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases New Stake in Kellogg (K)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,146,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,794,000 after purchasing an additional 457,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kellogg by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,324,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,748 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,221,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,452,000 after purchasing an additional 985,494 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,492,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,626,000 after purchasing an additional 434,170 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Amit Banati sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $129,539.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,823.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fareed A. Khan purchased 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.78 per share, for a total transaction of $499,182.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $499,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 778,647 shares of company stock valued at $53,870,364. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Kellogg from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $65.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.39.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $73.63 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 59.68% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.47%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

