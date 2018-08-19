Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $26.33 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 3.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $26,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,442,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,069,000 after buying an additional 327,470 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,380,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,865,000 after buying an additional 34,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,239,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,834,000 after buying an additional 145,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 99.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,990,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,415,000 after buying an additional 993,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE CAT opened at $139.34 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.69 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.24. Caterpillar had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $14.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.