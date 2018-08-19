Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.25% of Profire Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 681,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 118,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 340.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

PFIE opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.81. Profire Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 13.89%. equities analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of Profire Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Profire Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

In other Profire Energy news, CEO Brenton W. Hatch sold 3,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $10,156,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harold Albert sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $16,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles.

