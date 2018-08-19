Millennium Management LLC Takes $313,000 Position in 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.17% of 1st Constitution Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 119,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY opened at $22.50 on Friday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $182.67 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. research analysts predict that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCCY. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director James G. Aaron acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,645.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

