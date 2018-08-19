Millennium Management LLC Sells 11,269 Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 98,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CHDN. ValuEngine cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $317.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

Shares of CHDN opened at $278.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.80 and a fifty-two week high of $314.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $379.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.30 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

