Millennium Management LLC Buys New Position in Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.13% of Liberty Braves Group Series A as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 354,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $26.41 on Friday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $27.38.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Liberty Braves Group Series A from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

