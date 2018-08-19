Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Stake Decreased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,900 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Milacron worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 26.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 25.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 31.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 34.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 18.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Milacron alerts:

Shares of MCRN opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Milacron Holdings Corp has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Milacron’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce A. Chalmers sold 5,007 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $93,680.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,467.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Goeke sold 24,736 shares of Milacron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $462,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,060 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Milacron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Milacron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Milacron in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Milacron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Milacron Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Milacron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milacron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.