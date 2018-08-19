Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.16 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) will post $395.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.28 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $384.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.62 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.55.

NYSE:MAA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.09. 331,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,455. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $85.16 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.9225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,176.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,383.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $164,271.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,676,445.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 497.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2018, MAA had ownership interest in 101,362 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

