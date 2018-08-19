Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $13,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,028,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at about $81,168,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 138.7% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 651,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,493,000 after acquiring an additional 378,400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 130.6% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 565,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after acquiring an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 929.3% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 344,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 311,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $83.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $439,310.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,964.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.10 per share, with a total value of $1,009,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.76.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

