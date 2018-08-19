Michael Kors (KORS) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) had its target price hoisted by Buckingham Research from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the lifestyle brand’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on KORS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. MKM Partners set a $74.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Michael Kors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.33.

Michael Kors stock opened at $72.98 on Thursday. Michael Kors has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.01.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Michael Kors had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Michael Kors will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $10,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,660,637.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael David Kors sold 179,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $12,837,292.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 798,117 shares of company stock valued at $55,683,546. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Michael Kors by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,121 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Michael Kors by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 5,072 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Michael Kors by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,631 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Michael Kors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,154 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Michael Kors by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Michael Kors Company Profile

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

