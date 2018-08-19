MGM Resorts International (MGM) Holdings Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,825 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $10,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1,246.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 204,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 853,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 80.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 615,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 57.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $179,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,870 shares in the company, valued at $123,414.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 1,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $49,039.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,459 shares of company stock valued at $378,854. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

NYSE MGM opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.38. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

