Metlife (MET) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Metlife from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.91 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of MET stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Metlife has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Metlife will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Metlife declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 272,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 142,650 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,883,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,327 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Metlife by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 151,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Metlife by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Metlife by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 78,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

