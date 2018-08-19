Meritor Inc (MTOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. Meritor posted sales of $922.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year sales of $4.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 88.32% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTOR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price objective on Meritor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Meritor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.43. Meritor has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 34,678 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $757,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,891,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,119,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after acquiring an additional 587,065 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,796,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,944,000 after acquiring an additional 551,936 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,293,000. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Meritor by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,642,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 409,658 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

