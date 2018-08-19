Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK) Buy Rating Reiterated at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2020 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.15 to $58.83 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.55.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $69.06 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $178.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Adam H. Schechter sold 134,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $8,179,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 228,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $14,825,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,021,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 396,393 shares of company stock valued at $25,235,061. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 185,546,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,699,000 after purchasing an additional 831,243 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,101,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,653,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,116,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,999,000 after purchasing an additional 957,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,905,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,485,000 after purchasing an additional 149,438 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

